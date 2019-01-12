Loaded gas truck slides off road in Jackson County

The intersection of Highways 40 and 71 in Jackson County is back open. Crews worked for five hours today to get a gas truck back on the road after safely moving thousands of gallons of gas to another tanker.

Jackson County officials told WAAY 31 the fully loaded gas truck that partly turned over did not leak and there were no injuries.

Neighbors we talked to said they heard the truck flip early Saturday morning.

"I heard a real loud noise, like something had hit something" said neighbor, Jenila Murphy. "I didn't get up because I was in bed."

When Murphy saw flashing police lights through her window, she figured it was something serious.

"So then I did get up and there was stuff all over the place and cars all over there" said Murphy. "That big tanker had turned off into the ditch on 71."

Murphy said the truck driver was trying to take a short cut through the parking lot of Country Cafe. When turning on Highway 71, the gas truck made a bad turn and slipped into a ditch.

The road was shut down so crews could cut into the tank and transfer 6,000 gallions of fuel into another tanker. They also had to turn off the gas and electricity at Country Cafe for a few hours.

The driver worked for JAT Oil Inc.

Outside of the minor damage to the tanker, the driver was able to drive it back home.

The Vice President of JAT Oil Inc. said the company will reimburse the Country Cafe for any money it missed out on while they had to close.