Live: Update on deadly Alabama tornadoes

Officials in Beauregard and Lee County in Alabama are providing an update Wednesday morning on the status of the relief and recovery efforts after Sunday’s devastating tornadoes that killed 23.
Click here if you’d like to donate to help victims and the recovery effort
