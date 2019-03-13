Clear
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall attends border briefing with President Trump

At the White House

Posted: Mar. 13, 2019 1:31 PM
Updated: Mar. 13, 2019 1:58 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is joining President Donald Trump at the White House today to participate in a briefing on the impact of drug trafficking at and between points of entry at the southern border.

