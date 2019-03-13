Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is joining President Donald Trump at the White House today to participate in a briefing on the impact of drug trafficking at and between points of entry at the southern border.
Related Content
- Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall attends border briefing with President Trump
- Death of Attorney General Steve Marshall's wife ruled a suicide
- Attorney General Steve Marshall Upholds Madison Co. murder convictions
- Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall: Don't forget sacrifice of our fallen police officers
- Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall reflects on wife's suicide eight months after her death
- Monday at 6: Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall discusses his wife’s suicide.
- Top leaders to attend White House briefing on border
- I-Team: Attorney General Steve Marshall reacts to issues in the AL parole system
- Opioid addiction the focus of Huntsville visit by Attorney General Steve Marshall
- Steve Marshall announces new lead of Attorney General’s Special Prosecutions Division
Scroll for more content...