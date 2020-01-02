Littleville woman worried as property regularly floods

A woman in Colbert County is at her wits' end because she says her property, that's never flooded before, is now flooding every time it rains.

Sandy Withrow lives on Hickerson Avenue in Littleville. She said she's lived there since 1994 and has never had any flooding problems, but over the last several months every time it rains her property turns into a pond.

"I'm very nervous. I'm to the point of tears," said Withrow, as she watched the rain come down Thursday.

Withrow is worried her home will flood.

"I don't feel safe in my home and it's sad," said Withrow.

Withrow said two weeks ago the water was up to the second step of her back porch. She believes the flooding happens because of a culvert in the woods.

It’s been there for decades but is now clogged with soot.

Colbert County Commissioner Darryl Bendall said there’s a work order to dig some of the ditches deeper near Withrow's home to ease some of the flooding, but he said the problem is the culvert. He said since it's on private property the county's hands are tied.

To make the situation worse, it’s unclear who owns the land because property lines are hard to make out in the woods. Withrow said she's seen this spot on Hickerson Avenue flood, too, and worries for drivers.

"It's a dark road. You can't see how deep the water is until you get up to it. So what's it going to take? Someone losing their life?" said Withrow.

Bendall told WAAY31 the ditches near Withrow's home will be dug out in the next coming weeks and they will take away all the debris.