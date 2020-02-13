Clear
Littleville woman loses everything in flooded home

The city is now looking to help her in anyway they can.

Posted: Feb 13, 2020 9:15 PM
Posted By: Alexis Scott

Parts of a Colbert County home are underwater.

The house is on Hickerson Avenue in Littleville.

We spoke with the Littleville Volunteer Fire Department about why they're worried about people staying safe in this area.

The fire department told us the power to this house is still on, and if anyone gets in this water... drowning isn't the only safety issue!

"If anybody walks off in it, they could be electrocuted. I'm sure there's sewage getting in the water from the septic tank and if the house caught on fire, we couldn't get to it," said Jimmy Winstead.

Jimmy Winstead is the chief of the Littleville Volunteer Fire Department and he told us this water is several feet deep.

He is stressing that no one comes down this road if they don't know the area.

"It's about 8 to 10 feet deep right there," he said.

He told WAAY-31 the homeowner is distraught about losing her home and he's never seen this street flood like this before.

Now, he's working with the city to try and do something for the woman who lost everything.

"We just want to help the lady," he said.

Winstead said this street connects back to the highway and there are no street lights.

There are caution cones up but he's warning for everyone to just stay away from the area for safety.

