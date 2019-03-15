Littleville Volunteer Fire Department chief resigns

The chief of the Littleville Volunteer Fire Department, Rodney McAnally, resigned Friday afternoon.

McAnally is also the chief of the Tuscumbia Fire Department. He said he was asked to step down by the Colbert County Commission. He summed up his resignation in three words: relief, heartbroken and betrayal.

Littleville is just south of Tuscumbia. Firefighters with the Littleville Fire Department said they're very sad about how the whole situation played out.

None of the firefighters wanted to go on camera, but they said more focus needs to be given to the department, and they can understand being chief of two fire departments can be overwhelming.

Littleville Chief McAnally said he did feel spread thin between the two jobs and had been actively trying get someone to take over his position as chief in Littleville. However, he did not want to go into specifics of why he described his departure as a betrayal.

The Littleville firefighters said they have eight trucks, in total, and four of them need some sort of maintenance, which is one of the things that slipped through the cracks under Chief McAnally, because he was spread thin.

Once word of McAnally's resignation reached the community, five former volunteer firefighters stepped up and said they would rejoin the department. Before the resignation, they were down to seven active members.

Firefighters told WAAY 31 a board will be created in the next 30 days. They will decide how the fire department moves forward.

The Colbert County sheriff came by the Littleville Fire Department on Friday to collect the paramedic bag from the department. McAnally was the only paramedic in the department, and without him, they could not have the bag with medications in it.