Little Sluggers take over Toyota Field

The Trash Pandas are getting an early scouting report on future draft classes.

"Some people hit it all the way to the back of the net," Mason Park said. "And somebody caught the ball and it was super fast."

"It's really good to be out here because softball is one of my passions I've done since I was 7 years old," Camper, Ava Grace Gilliland added/

The minor league team wants to stay engaged with the community even without baseball.

"Obviously we want to play 72 games but right now this is something we can do here," Director of Ticket Operations, Nate Leaser, said.

Kaden Knupp said he's learned a lot from the Trash Pandas staff.

"I've learned how to catch, and how to pitch better," Knupp said.

Parker's biggest takeaway from camp is how nice the new turf is.

"It's super wide, I like it because it's harder to catch the ball," Parker said. "I like to run around and catch the ball."

The on-ield instruction is great, but after being out of school and away from friends for months,

Gilliland is happy to see new faces.

"I like being around new people and making new friends," Gilliland added. "It's part of my thing."

