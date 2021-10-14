Little Debbie churning Christmas Tree Cakes into ice cream for the holidays

Just like children waiting to hear reindeer hooves on their roofs, many people search stores anticipating the annual arrival of one particular holiday-themed treat.

Of course we’re talking about Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes.

Little Debbie knows that, and this year our favorite straw hat-wearing snack queen is raising the stakes.

With ice cream: Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream.

The ice cream is said to have “a rich vanilla flavor” with “decadent golden cake chunks,” green sprinkles and red icing.

You’ll have to wait until Nov. 1 to try it for yourself, and you can only buy it at Walmart.