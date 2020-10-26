Little Cove Road in Madison County to reopen on Tuesday

A road in eastern Madison County is set to reopen on Tuesday.

Madison County and the City of Huntsville teamed up to repave Little Cove Road, which sits in both the city and the county.

Commissioner Craig Hill told WAAY 31 potholes on the road and wear and tear from the constant traffic made the project necessary. He said they also worked to make it safer for drivers at night.

"The reflectivity on the road, on the bridge, on the guardrail, we made it more visible at night, and as we continue over the next month, we will continue those and once we are completed, it will be a lot more visible at night to be able to see better through this stretch of Little Cove Road," he said.

Hill also told WAAY 31 while the road has been closed over the last 2 weeks, crews also made improvements to the area where people in kayaks and canoes put their boats in to make it more accessible to the Flint River.

Hill expects Little Cove Road to open around 1 p.m. Tuesday.