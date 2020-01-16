Clear
'Really big eye sore:' Litter becoming a problem for residents in Athens

The Athens City Council is working on ways to better enforce the law and educate people about littering.

Posted: Jan 16, 2020 6:38 PM
Posted By: Shosh Bedrosian

Athens residents say littering in the community keeps getting worse. 

Now, the Athens City Council is working with police to better enforce its laws.

An Athens City Council member told WAAY 31 on Thursday the problem is happening all over Athens. 

But specifically, it's happening on the side of Lindsey Lane South in Athens. People who live along Lindsey Lane say this problem is an eyesore.

"I hope the mayor will agree to work on this problem because it seems to be getting worse. And it causes a really big eye sore for these nice subdivisions in this area and we don't like to see it when we pull out," says Amanda Kemp, who lives in Athens.

The Athens City Council says it also may need to bring in more litter crews to pick up the trash.

