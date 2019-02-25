Clear
Listeria prompts recall for green beans, butternut squash

Some product might have reached stores in Alabama and Tennessee.

Posted: Feb. 25, 2019 9:54 PM
Posted By: AP

MIAMI (AP) - A Florida company has issued a voluntary recall of Marketside brand green beans and butternut squash because of a possible Listeria contamination.

Southern Specialties Inc. of Pompano Beach, Florida, announced the recall Monday, warning that the Listeria monocytogenes bacteria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Even healthy adults can suffer symptoms like high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

The company says it shipped the recalled product to one retail distribution center. Most of the product was retrieved, but some product shipped earlier this month might have reached stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee.

