List of school districts that will or won't require masks after April 9th

Lauderdale County Schools just became the latest school system to announce they will not require students or staff to wear masks after April 9th.

Other North Alabama schools where masks will be optional are Colbert County schools and Tuscumbia city schools.

Many school systems were out for good friday so we didn't hear back from them but a handful said they're waiting to make a decision next week and others told me the masks will stay.

Florence, Muscle Shoals, Madison, and Sheffield city schools will require masks. Morgan and Madison County Schools will keep their mask mandate in place too. Many of those school districts told me students have already been wearing masks all year and with only a few weeks left in school why not be safe than sorry.

"The reason we are continuing is because we have somewhere between 50 to 100 of our staff and teachers that have requested to get the vaccine but haven't been scheduled yet or haven't had their second shot if they've had their first one. I just feel were in this routine everyone understands it. Once we get all of our staff that want to have the vaccine covered we will re-evaluate with direction of our county health officer and guidelines from adph," said Madison city schools superintendent, dr. Ed nichols.

For the school districts that have already made a decision not to require masks many of them said they just wanted to give students the option but they still recommend masks.

Next week Russellville city schools, Marshall county schools, and Franklin county schools will make a decision on masking.

WAAY31 is waiting to hear back from these districts on their plans for masking. Lawrence County Schools, Limestone County Schools, Athens City Schools, Decatur City Schools, Hartselle City Schools, DeKlab Co Schools, Jackson County Schools, Arab City Schools, Scottsboro City Schools, Guntersville City Schools, Boaz City Schools, and Albertville City Schools.