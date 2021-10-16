Lions win Homecoming game against Robert Morris

FLORENCE, Ala. – The University of North Alabama scored four touchdowns in the second quarter and the Lions held on for a 42-31 Homecoming win over Robert Morris at Braly Stadium.

Redshirt freshman running back Parker Driggers of Brantley, Ala., rushed for 134 yards and scored three touchdowns in the opening half, including a school-record 99-yard touchdown run to help put the Lions on top at 35-7.

After Robert Morris cut it to 35-24 in the second half, the Lions added an insurance touchdown in the fourth quarter to put the game on ice.

The Colonials added a touchdown with just 28 seconds left in the game to make the final count 42-31.

The win was UNA's first of the season and snapped an overall 10-game losing streak. It was also the Lions' 16th straight Homecoming win, dating back to 2004.

North Alabama finished with 466 total yards, rushing for 204 and passing for 262.

Driggers rushed for 145 on 12 carries and had 255 all-purpose yards. Quarterback Rett Files was 20-for-30 for 262 yards and two touchdowns.

Driggers put UNA in scoring position on its first possession when he returned the opening kickoff 58 yards to the Robert Morris 35-yard line. Six plays later, Driggers carried the ball into the end zone from one yard out to give the Lions an early lead with 12:56 left in the first quarter. Grayson Easterling's PAT made it 7-0.

The Colonials intercepted a Rett Files on UNA's next possession and drove 41 yards in nine plays to tie the game. Quarterback George Martin carried it in from two yards out at 5:24 of the first quarter and Nick Bisceglia's PAT tied the game at 7-7.

Kobe Warden set up UNA's next score with a 23-yard punt return to the RMU 28-yard line. Driggers then scored his second touchdown of the day on a seven-yard run at 8:19 of the second quarter and Easterling's PAT made it 14-7.

On the Lions' next possession, UNA was backed up to its one-yard line after two false start penalties before Driggers broke around right end and went 99 yards to the end zone. The previous longest run in school history was 97 yards by Brian Satterfield in 1993. Easterling's kick at 4:48 of the quarter made it 21-7.

On the ensuing kickoff, Easterling recovered a Robert Morris fumble at the Colonials' 46-yard line. UNA would scored three plays later on a four-yard run by Jaxton Carson. The PAT extended UNA's lead to 28-7 with just 3:19 left in the half.

A 38-yard Files TD pass to E.J. Rogers with 1:34 in the half pushed UNA's advantage to 35-7.

Robert Morris managed to get a 37-yard Bisceglia field goal with seven seconds left in the half to make it 35-10 at intermission.

The Colonials added their second touchdown of the night midway through the third quarter as James Westry pulled in an 18-yard scoring pass from Martin at 7:14 of the period. The PAT ccut UNA's lead to 35-17.

Robert Morris got its third score in a row when Alijah Jackson found the end zone on a 22-yard pass from Martin to make it 35-24 with 1:07 left in the third quarter.

North Alabama turned the game back in its favor in the fourth quarter as Warden caught a 32-yard touchdown pass from Files with 8:42 left in the game to make it 42-24.

The final score of the game came on a one-yard TD pass from Anthony Chiocitt to Chris Charles with 28 seconds left in the game.

North Alabama hosts Charleston Southern on October 23 at 2:00 p.m.