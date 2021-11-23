Lions run past Oakwood 105-50

FLORENCE – A balanced attack paved the way for the University of North Alabama men's basketball team Tuesday evening in a 105-50 home win over Oakwood University. Every player on the Lions roster scored on the night as UNA improved to 2-3 on the season.

North Alabama shot 47.4 percent from the floor, including 15 three-point baskets. Five players reached double figures in scoring as the Lions surpassed 100 points for the second time in the Division I era. UNA also scored 29 fast-break points.

The Lions started the game on a 12-4 run and never looked back. After Oakwood cut the deficit to 14-11 midway through the first half, the visitors went 5:12 without connecting from the floor as UNA stretched the lead to double digits.

Six different players scored during a 16-1 run by the Lions. A dunk by Isaac Chatman made the score 36-14 with 5:33 remaining in the half. UNA took a 46-26 lead into the break before extending the lead over the final 20 minutes of play.

The Lions outscored Oakwood 59-25 in the second half as the home team connected on 23-of-41 (56.1 percent) of its shots.

A dunk in transition by Detalian Brown made the score 66-35 at the 12:16 mark. The lead later reached 40 points when another fast break basket by Omar Figueroa made the score 83-43 with 5:34 remaining.

Daniel Ortiz pushed the lead past 50 points with a jumper with 3:38 to play, making the score 94-43. Two free throws by Deraje Agbaosi then put the Lions past the century mark, giving UNA a 101-45 lead with 1:18 remaining.

For the game, the Ambassadors (3-7) connected on just 16 field goals, including a 3-for-17 mark from three-point range. UNA forced 32 turnovers, converting them into 58 points.

Payton Youngblood led all scorers with 15 points for the Lions. Ortiz added 14 points while Brown tossed in 12 points on the night. C.J. Brim rounded out the top scorers for UNA with 11 points.

UNA will play at Alabama State on Nov. 28. Tip-off is set for 3:30 p.m. at the Acadome on the ASU campus in Montgomery.