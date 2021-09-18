Lions Fall 27-24 to 11th Ranked Gamecocks

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. – On a play where North Alabama was hoping to extend it's 10-6 lead over Jacksonville State, the Gamecocks returned a fumble in the end zone 100 yards for a touchdown and went on to a 27-24 win over the Lions at Burgess-Snow Field.

The fumble return was one of two defensive touchdowns for the 11th ranked Gamecocks in the game, but the Lions fought to the wire.

A 46-yard Blake Dever pass to Cortez Hall with 2:17 left in the game closed the gap to three points, but JSU was able to run out the clock and secure the win.

UNA is now 0-3 on the season, while JSU improved to 2-1.

Dever threw for 283 yards and a touchdown as UNA put up 438 yards of total offense. JSU was held to just 309 total yards but benefited from three Lion turnovers. Hall finished with five catches for 108 yards, while Corson Swab ahd five catches for 103 yards.

Jacksonville State got on the scoreboard on its opening possession as Alan Karajec booted a 46-yard field goal to give the Gamecocks a 3-0 lead at 5:53 of the first quarter.

North Alabama answered with a 12-play, 56-yard drive to tie the game late in the first quarter as Grayson Easterling hit a 36-yard field goal to make it 3-3 with 1:22 left in the opening period.

On the ensuing possession, UNA's K.J. Smith picked off a Matthew Caldwell pass at the UNA nine-yard line to end a Gamecock threat. It was Smith's third interception in the last two games. The Lions would then take the ball and march 91 yards for a touchdown and the lead.

A 49-yard pass from Blake Dever to Corson Swan moved the ball into JSU territory. Another 24-yard pass to ShunDerrick Powell moved the ball to the JSU 13-yard line and a seven yard run by Parker Driggers on third down gave UNA a first down at the Gamecocks three. Two plays later, Driggers scored from one yard out and Easterling added the PAT to make it 10-3 with 9:44 left in the half.

JSU put together a 15-play drive following the UNA score, but the Lions defense stopped the Gamecocks at the North Alabama 22. Karajic kicked a 39-yard field goal with 1:50 left in the half, but the Lions remained on top 10-6.

A 40-yard Dever pass to Cortez Hall moved UNA back into scoring position on the next possession. On the following play, Driggers was upended and lost the ball in the JSU end zone where Malik Feaster returned it 100 yards for a JSU touchdown. The PAT put JSU on top 13-10 with 58 second left in the half.

The play marked the third straight game where the Lions have given up a score by the opponent's defense on a turnover.

JSU burned the first 6:20 off the clock to open the second half but the Gamecocks came up empty as Karajic's 31-yard field goal attempt was wide right with 8:40 left in the third quarter.

On the following UNA possession, a Dever pass was picked off by Jaylen Swain and returned 39-yards for a touchdown, giving JSU a second straight defensive score. Karajic's PAT made it 20-10 at the 6:30 mark of the third quarter.

The UNA offense responded quickly with a six-play, 65-yard touchdown drive to close the gap. Caleb Pope scored on a four-yard run and Easterling added the PAT to make it 20-17 with 3:16 left in the third quarter.

After a defensive stop, UNA was looking to take the lead but turned the ball over for a third time after moving into JSU territory. The Gamecocks then drove the ball 54 yards for their first offensive score of the night. Caldwell scored on a five-yard run to make it 27-17 with 10:31 left in the game.

Dever's pass to Hall closed it 27-24 with 2:17 left in the game.

North Alabama plays at Nicholls State next Saturday at 3 p.m. in Thibodaux, La.