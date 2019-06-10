Clear
Lingering storms Monday, drying out Tuesday

A few pop-up showers and thunderstorms will be possible Monday but most areas will begin to dry out.

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 7:46 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

After several days of showers and thunderstorms the Tennessee Valley will begin to dry out Monday and into Tuesday. 

A few pop-up showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon but drier air will move in from the northwest which will end the threat of rain by the late afternoon.  Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 80s today but most of the Valley will struggle to make it out of the 70s by Tuesday afternoon.

The next threat for showers and thunderstorms will be Wednesday as a system clips the Tennessee Valley.  A few strong thunderstorms will produce gusty winds and heavy rain.  Drier and cooler weather will return by Thursday.

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 78°
Florence
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
