Lingering snow showers Friday morning, mostly wet roads

It is possible that there are still some slick spots but most areas failed to drop to freezing overnight. The light accumulations from Thursday evening melted overnight and we're left with just wet roads rather than ice or snow.

Snow in Hytop, Jackson County Friday morning. Photo taken by Johnny Arnold.

Snow Thursday evening in Killen, Lauderdale County. Photo taken by Natalie Mitchell.

The rest of this morning, expect a few lingering snow showers. While all precipitation tapers by midday, the clouds hang around and it stays cold. Highs don't break out of the lower 40s and a northwest wind will keep it feeling even colder. That same winds will also help to dry roads before sunset this evening.

Keep the heavy coats and heated blankets on standby this weekend. Lows dip into the mid to upper 20s and highs run about 10 degrees below average - in the low to mid 40s both Saturday and Sunday.

Now, could there be yet another chance for snow to start next week? There are rumblings around town of that possibility and at this point, that's about all we've got. Data sources are still not agreeing about how much moisture we'll have in North Alabama, but it will be cold enough Monday morning to see snow if that moisture is present. With that said, confidence in Monday's forecast will be low until there's more agreement in the model data.