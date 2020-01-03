Lingering showers and flooding issues Friday

North Alabama saw widespread 2-4" of rain in 24 hours or less Thursday through this morning. This has brought widespread flooding issues from the Shoals to Sand Mountain. We have seen localized flooding of streets and roads to flooding of rivers.

Flood Warnings are in place for the Paint Rock River (near Woodville), Flint River (near Brownsboro) and Big Nance Creek (near Courtland). You can also track the latest river guidance at the Lower Mississippi River Forecast Center.

A Flood Watch also remains in place through Friday afternoon for all of North Alabama.

Showers will be possible through tonight and into Saturday morning but chances will drop the rest of today with breaks in showers possibly lasting several hours. Sunshine starts to break back into North Alabama Saturday as drier but colder air moves in from the northwest. Temperatures will only make it to the mid 40s Saturday afternoon. Gusty winds will make it feel more like the mid 30s Saturday afternoon.

The next chance for rain will be Tuesday as a weak system quickly races through North Alabama. Most guidance places rain totals between a trace to 0.25" so flooding is not a concern Tuesday of next week.