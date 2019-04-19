Lingering showers and considerably cooler Friday

The threat for severe weather has exited the Tennessee Valley. Once the cold front passes, it's going to take quite a while before we rid the area of clouds and showers. You'll notice a huge difference in temperatures Friday as we wake up to the low to mid 50s and stay there all day long. Fortunately, just in time for the weekend, the weather improves.

A shower here and there can't be ruled out early Saturday morning. However, through the morning, clouds thin and temperatures finally start warming. Highs only reach the lower 60s, but it will be 5 to 10 degrees "warmer" than Friday. Easter Sunday, we'll have a chilly morning but the afternoon will be spectacular. Temperatures start in the lower 40s and under a sunny sky, highs climb to the upper 70s.

If you're sick of hearing about severe weather, you'll enjoy the next few days. It stays quiet through at least the middle of next week and the next decent shot at rain isn't until next Thursday.