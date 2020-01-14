Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch - Flood Advisory View Alerts

Flash Flood Watch through Wednesday morning

After Tuesday morning's heavy rain, North Alabama will see drier conditions heading into this afternoon. Run-off will continue to bring flood issues the rest of this week.

Posted: Jan 14, 2020 7:49 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

An intense band of heavy rain moved through North Alabama in the early morning hours Tuesday.  The heavy rain along with the thunderstorm threat has exited North Alabama but run-off will continue to bring rises to creeks, streams and rivers.  Minor flooding to some roadways will also be possible not just Tuesday but all the way through this weekend.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH

Only lingering showers with a few thunderstorms are expected through tonight.  Any extra rain on top of already saturated soils could bring additional localized flooding.

The next long break from wet weather will be Thursday through most of Friday.  The final system will arrive by Saturday with some thunderstorms possible through Saturday evening.  Saturday's storm system could bring another 0.50" to 1.00" of rain.

Winter returns to North Alabama Sunday and into next week.  By Monday we could see afternoon highs remain in the 30s even with mostly sunny skies.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
Florence
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 62°
Fayetteville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 60°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 60°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events