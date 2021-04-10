Lingering rain continues this morning, then a nice ending to the weekend

Thankfully, the severe weather threat did not materialize across North Alabama overnight. Instead, the severe weather remained across southern Alabama and southern Mississippi while we were left with just plain rain here at home. That plain rain continues at this hour but should start to taper off after daybreak. Isolated pockets of heavier rain will be possible this morning, so use caution on the roads. The rain has stayed light enough to limit any major flooding concerns too. However, some ponding in low lying areas will remain possible. Many spots will be completely dry by mid morning, with a few lingering showers over northeast Alabama lasting until noon. We should see some clearing this afternoon, but clouds will linger with highs in the mid 70s. It will be breezy today, with gusts up to 25 MPH possible at times.

The rest of the weekend looks great! Sunday will be as good as it gets for mid April. Highs will be perfectly seasonable in the low 70s without a cloud in the sky to wrap up the weekend. The upcoming work week also looks quiet too. We'll see a modest warm up Monday with highs back in the mid to upper 70s and more sunshine. Small rain chances return to the forecast each day Tuesday through Friday. None of those days appear to be washouts. In fact, coverage of any rain will be sparse, so some locations may stay completely dry. The bigger headline will be another cool down by late next week. Highs by next Thursday dip back into the mid 60s with overnight lows in the 40s.