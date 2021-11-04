Lingering mist and showers this morning, first frost or freeze Friday morning

Another day of damp and gloomy conditions is on the way for North Alabama. Fortunately, there will be some improvement as the day progresses. Light showers and mist continue this morning in northeast Alabama. We're seeing reduced visibilities over Sand Mountain where this rain is falling so you may want to add an extra 5-10 minutes to your morning drive. The showers come to an end by 9 or 10 AM and we'll dry out this afternoon and evening. Even though we dry out, the clouds will be stubborn to leave. Highs are stuck in the mid 50s today as a result.

Afternoon temperatures will be on an upward trend heading into the weekend but chilly mornings are not going anywhere. Portions of the viewing may see their frost or freeze of the season tonight. The further north you are, the higher your chances for frost and freeze will be. A Frost Advisory is in effect for the Shoals, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, and Jackson Counties tonight while a Freeze Warning is in effect for our southern Tennessee counties. Temperatures in our Alabama counties are in the mid 30s while our Tennessee counties dip to near 30. Keep this in mind if you have any sensitive plants that you want to keep growing a little while longer. Make sure your outdoor pets stay warm too.

With a mix of sun and clouds, we are back to near 60 for Friday. The start of the high school football playoffs Friday night look great! Temperatures will be near 50 by kickoff then down to the upper 40s by the 4th quarter. Another frost/freeze looks possible Saturday morning but no alerts have been issued just yet. The weekend looks spectacular with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 60s. We'll be back to near 70 by Monday! After today, no rain chances are in the forecast.