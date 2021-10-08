Lineup announced for 2022 Fiddlers Concert Series

Those looking for a bit of old-time, live music in Athens will have plenty of opportunity over the next year, as six acts have been announced for the 2022 Fiddlers Concert Series starting next month.

The Athens State University Foundation and the Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convertion Steering Committee announced the lineup this week. The six-part series will lead up to the 2022 Fiddlers Convention next October and allow bluegrass lovers to enjoy the sounds of old-time music throughout the year.

Acts and dates are as follows:

• Nov. 4 — Delmore Brothers Tribute, featuring Chris Jones and Paul Kramer;

• Jan. 20, 2022 — Kenny and Amanda Smith;

• March 17, 2022 — Appalachian Road Show;

• May 19, 2022 — Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers;

• July 14, 2022 — The Quebe Sisters; and

• Sept. 29, 2022 — Mile Twelve.

Each concert will begin at 7 p.m. in McCandless Hall at Athens State University. Tickets are $15 per adult and $5 per child. Season passes are also available.

Open seating passes are $80 each and include a ticket to each concert plus a weekend pass to the 2022 Fiddlers Convention. Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

For an additional $20, guests can get a reserved seating pass, which includes concert tickets and a weekend pass as well as an opportunity to reserve their seat at each concert.

Click here to learn more about the convention or concert series and to purchase tickets.