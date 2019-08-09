Lineworkers graduate from Calhoun Community College

Calhoun Community College now has 15 new line worker graduates.
This morning was their graduation ceremony, also called the Pre-Apprentice Line Worker Rodeo Competition. Each student has been training for eight weeks, learning how to work on power lines and climb up utility poles. At the graduation, students climbed poles and were judged on their technical skills. Graduates told us they look forward to fulfilling careers.
"I'm not really looking for thanks or anything, but just to drive down the road to see I hung those wires and see the lights on, I know I was a part of that. I know I can give people a better life," said lineworker graduate, Seth Minter.
Calhoun Community College is already applications for the next training program, which starts Oct. 21.
