Huntsville Utilities lineman explains Hurricane relief efforts

Huntsville Utilities sent ten linemen to the coast to help restore power in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael.

Last month it sent relief to the east coast when Hurricane Florence hit. Nine linemen were sent to help restore power and Cole Border was one of them. He told us he spent two weeks there and worked 16-hour days trying to get the power back up.

"There were a lot of broken trees, power lines; there was a little bit of flooding [where we were]," said Border.

The crew worked around 160 hours in the two weeks and were sent to Georgia and North Carolina to help fix downed power lines.

"The first four days of it it was nothing but rain. You imagine clothes, boots, everything..It was soaking wet," Border added.

He said this was the first hurricane he experienced and that responding and helping restore power was rewarding.

"I know people kinda make it look easy whenever we are working on them. It's one of the more dangerous things we work on. Even if it's still laying on the ground, it could be energized, and it's more than likely going to kill you," he said.

If a natural disaster hits the Tennessee Valley, Border said he's confident companies would send linemen here to help.