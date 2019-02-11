Lindsay Lane's Tommy Murr ascending to the top of the all-time scorer list

In the Lions 1A Area 15 championship against Whitesburg Christian, Murr put up 56 points against the Warriors. Leading his team to their first ever area championship with a final score of 76-69.

On February 2, 2019, Murr soared passed the 4,000 career points mark; just one of four players in Alabama High School Athletic Association history to reach that milestone, and he's still making his way to the top of the all-time scoring list.

The day before his 56 point game, Murr dropped 55 points moving him into third place with 4.059 career points, replacing JF Shields's John Drew at 4,018 points. The junior trails second place by just 109 points now, and the way he's going he could reach that in just a few games.