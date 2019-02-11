Clear

Lindsay Lane's Tommy Murr ascending to the top of the all-time scorer list

The junior is just 109 points behind second place.

Posted: Feb. 10, 2019 10:43 PM
Posted By: Lauren Cavasinni

In the Lions 1A Area 15 championship against Whitesburg Christian, Murr put up 56 points against the Warriors. Leading his team to their first ever area championship with a final score of 76-69.

On February 2, 2019, Murr soared passed the 4,000 career points mark; just one of four players in Alabama High School Athletic Association history to reach that milestone, and he's still making his way to the top of the all-time scoring list.

The day before his 56 point game, Murr dropped 55 points moving him into third place with 4.059 career points, replacing JF Shields's John Drew at 4,018 points. The junior trails second place by just 109 points now, and the way he's going he could reach that in just a few games.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 43°
Florence
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 51°
Fayetteville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 43°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 43°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events