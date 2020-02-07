Lincoln County tornado sirens upgraded after failing to sound

Heavy rain left its mark in Lincoln County this week, but that's not the only weather officials are worried about.

The Lincoln County Emergency Management Agency were hard at work to make sure a potentially dangerous issue they encountered in December doesn't happen again.

In early December, Lincoln County EMA Director Doug Campbell says a computer glitch prevented tornado sirens from going off when they were needed. They've now upgraded the system to make sure that problem never happens again. People in Fayetteville know how important weather safety is.

"Every year they get a little bit of an issue, especially in the south Lincoln area, a couple years back the school was hit so we definitely have a threat every year with that," Kelsey Beckley said.

A storm system this week brought heavy rain to Lincoln County, but even caused a tornado in Colbert County in north Alabama.

Campbell says with a new system upgrade, there are now three different ways to activate the siren in the case of a tornado emergency. Now, officials can sound the alarm essentially from anywhere, and if there is ever a problem, there are other options.

Beckley says she heard the sirens being tested just 24 hours ago, and is confident in the upgrades.

"I know yesterday they had a practice siren and especially with all this flooding going on, it's more assuring," Beckley said.

This system upgrade impacts a total of 10 sirens, five in Fayetteville and another five in the county. Officials say they are ready to go if and when another tornado warning is needed.