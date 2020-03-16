Lincoln County schools close and court proceedings pushed back due to Coronavirus

In Lincoln County, Tennessee, officials announced they're suspending all in-person court proceedings through March 31 and Lincoln County Schools will be closed through April 3.

At the Lincoln County Courthouse, leaders say despite the closure of schools and suspension of local activities, county offices will remain open.

"Our custodians are trained up and we have the materials to do the additional cleaning, any high touch areas, like doorknobs," said Lincoln County Schools Superintendent, Bill Heath.

This is what Fayetteville City and Lincoln County leaders say they are focusing on: cleaning.

Lincoln County Schools Superintendent, Bill Heath says Tuesday morning, schools leaders will come together to decide how students can receive their daily lunches and take-home learning materials.

"With the unknowns as great as they are, we want to make sure we are being as cautious as possible," said Heath.

Heath says he is working with the state legislature to get testing cancelled at the end of the school year. He says if it is cancelled, students' grades would be determined by the work they've done in the classroom.

Lincoln County Officials also announced that while in-person court proceedings will be suspended until March 31, there are exceptions.

"Matters that relate to constitutional rights, especially criminal defendants are covered, civil and criminal trials that were actively in progress on march 13th and most other abuse situations are covered," said James B. Cox with the 17th Judicial District.

Deadlines for court proceedings between March 13 and 31 are also being pushed back to April 6.

Meanwhile, people who live in Lincoln County told WAAY 31 they hope everything goes back to normal soon.

"I think it's going to be hard. Being out that great length of time, they are missing a lot of instruction," said Lincoln County resident, Christy Bates.

"This is a situation that impacts our entire county and city the same way," said Heath.

Juvenile Court System leaders say once the spread of Coronavirus slows down, the court system will be busy playing catch-up with the proceedings that were previously suspended.

Officials say if judge's offices do close at some point, phones will remain open and if people have any questions, they are more than welcome to call.