Lincoln County school bus involved in crash

No students were on board at the time.

Posted: Nov. 26, 2018 8:06 AM
Updated: Nov. 26, 2018 9:19 AM
Posted By: Bill Young

A Lincoln County school bus and another vehicle were involved in a fiery crash at approximately 7AM on Monday, according to the Facebook page for the district. No students were on board at the time.

The crash happened at 6:41AM at the intersection of Huntsville Highway and Houk Road. The driver of the bus and the driver of the other vehicle were both taken to the hospital.

The school bus was attempting to make a left turn onto Houk Lane when an SUV heading Southbound on Highway 431 hit it near the front of the bus. The engine of the SUV caught fire and started to spread quickly.

A Tennessee state trooper happened to be at the scene when the wreck happened and attempted to extinguish the fire, however, the fire was spreading too quickly. The trooper pulled the driver of the car out of his vehicle. He was pinned in by the steering wheel and the dash.

The car's driver was taken to Huntsville Hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the school bus was transported to a hospital in Lincoln County by a personal vehicle.

