Lincoln County offers Naloxone training on how to assist overdose patients

Some people in Lincoln County, Tennessee are now trained to carry Naloxone.

Naloxone is a nasal spray that can save someone's life if they're overdosing on opioids. The Lincoln County Anti-Drug Coalition trained people on Tuesday at the Kahuna Event Center.

People who took part in the course became certified and were trained in Tennessee's Good Samaritan Law, which keeps you from being punished if something goes wrong.

WAAY 31 spoke with one of the instructors who said he struggled with addiction.

"I got sober, but not everybody did, and so helping those individuals who are still struggling is a part of my own recovery journey," Stephen Mason, who works for Tennessee Save a Life, said.

Lincoln County borders some of Tennessee's most vulnerable counties for opioid abuse.