Lincoln County offering free Narcan training to public

The class will teach signs to recognize during an overdose and how to correctly use the nasal spray.

Posted: Aug 1, 2019 6:18 PM
Posted By: Steven Dilsizian

Lincoln County residents can learn how to use the opioid overdose reversal, Naloxone. Narcan is the drug's brand name.

A free public training course is offered to first responders, community businesses and anyone in the public who would like to be certified on administering the drug. The class will teach signs to recognize during an overdose and how to correctly use the nasal spray. 

MaryAnn Meyer-Shuck with the Lincoln County Anti-Drug Coalition says it can be the difference between life or death. 

"The Narcan will give you 30 minutes to get the EMTs there, to save your life. That's the main part of the whole program, to save a life," Meyer-Shuck said. 

The first public program will be held on August 27th at the Kahuna's event center at 11 AM. To register for the class, click here

