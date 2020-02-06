Lincoln County emergency crews respond to Thursday morning water rescue

The Lincoln County Emergency Management Agency and the county fire department responded to a water rescue Thursday around 6 a.m.

It happened on Brown Teal Road in Fayetteville, Tennessee.

Crews responded to two other water rescues in the county on Wednesday. They happened off Mason Road and Corders Crossroads. The EMA director said the roads were blocked off, but it appears people moved the signs out of the way.

Drivers should use caution and watch for water on the roadways.

You can find a list of flooded roads here.