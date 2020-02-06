The Lincoln County Emergency Management Agency and the county fire department responded to a water rescue Thursday around 6 a.m.
It happened on Brown Teal Road in Fayetteville, Tennessee.
Crews responded to two other water rescues in the county on Wednesday. They happened off Mason Road and Corders Crossroads. The EMA director said the roads were blocked off, but it appears people moved the signs out of the way.
Drivers should use caution and watch for water on the roadways.
You can find a list of flooded roads here.
Related Content
- Lincoln County emergency crews respond to Thursday morning water rescue
- Lincoln Co. rescue squad responds to two water rescues
- Fire crews respond to church fire in Lincoln County
- Lauderdale County responding to multiple water rescues
- Madison County emergency crews respond to Saturday night apartment fire
- Huntsville Fire and Rescue Crews respond to house fires
- Crews respond to Madison County house fire
- Morgan County emergency crews respond to fire on Wynn Wallace Road
- Woman saved in Madison County water rescue
- Huntsville Fire & Rescue respond to fire at bar Friday morning
Scroll for more content...