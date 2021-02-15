UPDATE: All Lincoln County roads closed due to ice, downed trees

UPDATE: The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says effective immediately, all Lincoln County roads are closed per Tim Gill Highway Superintendent.

From earlier:

Lincoln County will be closing roads starting at 10 p.m. Monday because of ice and trees on the roadways, according to Chief Deputy Jeff Bradford.

