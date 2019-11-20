Clear

Lincoln County authorities ask for help identifying 2 wanted in theft investigation

Credit: Lincoln County Sheriff's Department, Tennessee on Facebook

If you have information, contact authorities.

Posted: Nov 20, 2019 9:48 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Department in Tennessee and Fayetteville police are asking for help identifying two people wanted for questioning in a theft investigation.

If you have information, contact Investigator Nathan Massey at 931-433-9821 or message the sheriff's office's Facebook page.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
Florence
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 49°
Fayetteville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Scottsboro
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events