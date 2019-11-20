Lincoln County authorities ask for help identifying 2 wanted in theft investigation

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Department in Tennessee and Fayetteville police are asking for help identifying two people wanted for questioning in a theft investigation.
If you have information, contact Investigator Nathan Massey at 931-433-9821 or message the sheriff's office's Facebook page.
