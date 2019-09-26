Clear
Lincoln County, TN, sheriff seeks man wanted on 10 statutory rape charges

Posted: Sep 26, 2019 11:43 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Lincoln County, Tenn., Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man wanted on 10 counts of statutory rape by an authority figure.

Anyone who can help locate Andrew Wade Beard is asked to contact Sgt/Inv Tammie MacDonald at 931-433-9821, Crime Stoppers at 931-433-STOP or message the department via Facebook Messenger (here) with any information on his whereabouts.

