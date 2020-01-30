Clear
Lincoln County, Fayetteville City, TN, public schools closed Friday due to illness outbreak

All schools in the Lincoln County, TN, school system will be closed Friday due to a high level of illness among students and staff.

Posted: Jan 30, 2020 2:53 PM
Updated: Jan 30, 2020 4:26 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

All schools in the Lincoln County and Fayetteville City school systems in Tennessee will be closed Friday due to high levels of illness among students and staff.

About 16 percent of students in the Lincoln County system were absent Thursday and many more checked out throughout the day, said Superintendent Bill Heath.

He said the system also is having a hard time finding substitute teachers to fill in for teachers who are out sick.

Heath said most of abscences are due to a stomach bug and the flu.

Franklin County, TN, schools were closed Thursday and will be closed again Friday, according to a post on the school system's Facebook page. It does not give a reason for the closures.

