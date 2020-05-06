Lincoln County, TN correctional officer charged with sexually assaulting inmate

A correctional officer in Lincoln County, Tennessee is charged with sexually assaulting an inmate.

The suspect worked in the Lincoln County Jail but was fired after his arrest. He’s accused of sexually assaulting a female inmate at the sheriff’s office on Apr. 20.

Agents arrested and charged Tavarus Carr on Tuesday with one count of sexual contact with an inmate. He was booked in the Lincoln County Jail on a $5,000 bond.