A correctional officer in Lincoln County, Tennessee is charged with sexually assaulting an inmate.
The suspect worked in the Lincoln County Jail but was fired after his arrest. He’s accused of sexually assaulting a female inmate at the sheriff’s office on Apr. 20.
Agents arrested and charged Tavarus Carr on Tuesday with one count of sexual contact with an inmate. He was booked in the Lincoln County Jail on a $5,000 bond.
Related Content
- Lincoln County, TN correctional officer charged with sexually assaulting inmate
- Lincoln County, TN officials discuss coronavirus impact
- Flooded roads cause Monday delay at Lincoln County TN schools
- National Weather Service confirms EF-0 tornado in Lincoln County, TN
- First case of coronavirus confirmed in Lincoln County, TN
- Mayor: Lincoln County, TN has second confirmed case of coronavirus
- Coronavirus cases in Lincoln County, TN double to 4
- 9 coronavirus cases confirmed in Lincoln County, TN
- Lincoln County, TN, sheriff seeks man wanted on 10 statutory rape charges
- Jackson County Jail inmate accused of attacking corrections officer
Scroll for more content...