Lincoln County Sheriff's deputies search for person responsible for killing two horses, pony

Two of the horses that were killed in the Dellrose community on September 27. (Photo courtesy: Lincoln County Sheriff's Department)
Investigators said the animals were killed the morning of September 27.

Posted: Oct 6, 2019 9:35 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Department is asking the public for help in finding whomever is responsible for killing two horses and a pony in the Dellrose community.

They are offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest. If you can help, contact Investigator Nathan Massey at 931-433-9891 or Crime Stoppers at 931-433-STOP.

