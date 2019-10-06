Lincoln County Sheriff's deputies search for person responsible for killing two horses, pony

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Department is asking the public for help in finding whomever is responsible for killing two horses and a pony in the Dellrose community.

Investigators said the animals were killed on the morning of September 27, 2019.

They are offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest. If you can help, contact Investigator Nathan Massey at 931-433-9891 or Crime Stoppers at 931-433-STOP.