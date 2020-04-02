Lincoln County Schools superintendent discusses semester plans during coronavirus shutdown

WAAY 31 heard from Lincoln County Schools' superintendent, Dr. Bill Heath, on how the district plans to teach students through the rest of the closure.

The superintendent told us one of their big priorities right now is making sure students don't go hungry during the closure. They have 4,000 students total and have served 19,000 meals since Monday.

Teachers are also finding ways to contact students. That could be through phone, email or other forms of contact.

Tennessee schools are only closed until April 24 right now, but Heath says they're making plans if the district has to close for the rest of the school year. They are looking into ways to connect students to online learning who don't have internet access.