WAAY 31 heard from Lincoln County Schools' superintendent, Dr. Bill Heath, on how the district plans to teach students through the rest of the closure.
The superintendent told us one of their big priorities right now is making sure students don't go hungry during the closure. They have 4,000 students total and have served 19,000 meals since Monday.
Teachers are also finding ways to contact students. That could be through phone, email or other forms of contact.
Tennessee schools are only closed until April 24 right now, but Heath says they're making plans if the district has to close for the rest of the school year. They are looking into ways to connect students to online learning who don't have internet access.
Related Content
- Lincoln County Schools superintendent discusses semester plans during coronavirus shutdown
- Lincoln County, TN officials discuss coronavirus impact
- Madison City School students discuss safety plan with superintendent
- Decatur Superintendent discusses feeder plan; many grades affected
- Lincoln County school bus involved in crash
- Madison County Schools have coronavirus contingency plan
- District employees check school buses ahead of new semester
- Madison City Schools Superintendent addresses plan for two new schools
- Marshall County Schools closing Monday, before mandatory statewide coronavirus shutdown
- Marshall County Schools close Monday, before mandatory statewide coronavirus shutdown