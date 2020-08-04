Lincoln County Schools has first full day of classes

Lincoln County Schools had their first full day of classes on Tuesday.

Masks aren't required in the high school, but teachers can require them in their classrooms at their own discretion. Masks are required on the bus.

Just inside the building, everyone who walked inside got a temperature check.

Principal Billy Owens says dedicated custodians were there late Monday night cleaning the building.

"The building is ready for 850 students that we'll have here today, and we'll clean it again this afternoon at 3 o'clock and they'll clean until 10 o'clock," said Owens.

On Monday, just 9th graders came to class for half the day. On Tuesday, all students who chose in-person learning are walking through the doors.