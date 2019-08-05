Lincoln County School changes starting this school year

Monday was the first day back to school in Lincoln County and there are some changes coming to the district this year.
Starting Monday students in the 9th grade are now be able to attend Lincoln County High School.
The school opened back in 1979 and since then, it's been for 10th through 12th grades only. Now staff and students from the Ninth Grade Academy are attending Lincoln County High School.
The school is also scheduled to get a new science wing this year and construction of a new elementary school in the Blanch Community is starting nearby.
These aren't the only changes though. Lincoln Central Academy will also begin hosting a virtual school program and skilled trade courses.Officials said these projects will have a positive impact.
"Those are a lot of changes that as a superintendent, I wouldn't dare push those changes all at the same time unless I knew our faculty and our community and everybody was able to handle that and manage that change," said Superintendent of Lincoln County Schools, Bill Heath.
Administrators said because Lincoln County High School includes 9th through 12th grades, the student population has nearly doubled this year.
