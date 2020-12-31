Lincoln County Health Department to give coronavirus vaccine to people ages 75 and older

The Lincoln County Health Department in Tennessee will start vaccinating people ages 75 and older on Saturday.

"I'm 81, and I plan to be around for another 10 years. I want to see grandchildren and great grandchildren graduate college and high school. If it's not available for everyone Saturday, I hope it will be immediately afterwards," said Eugenia Lancaster, who lives in Fayetteville.

The health department on Washington Street will open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to vaccinate anyone in that age group, as well as health care workers, long-term health care facility residents and staff and first responders.

Lancaster said she plans to go when the health department opens on Saturday morning to get her vaccine.

It's unclear how many doses will be available on Saturday, but the health department said they'll be distributed on a first come, first served basis.

Lancaster said she's hopeful she'll be one of the people who get the first dose.

"I normally have family here for Thanksgiving and Christmas, and we couldn't do that this year, so if I can get the vaccine, I hope to party hardy next year," she said.

The health department has not said if it's giving out the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine on Saturday, and it's unclear if it has the specialized freezer to store the Pfizer vaccine at its ultra cold temperature.

People who are eligible, but are currently sick with COVID-19 or have symptoms are asked to wait until they are well to get vaccinated.

The health department is asking anyone with questions to contact them at 931-433-3231, but they are closed until Saturday.

It's unclear when the transition to that phase will start in Alabama. The Alabama Department of Public Health said Thursday that's because Tennessee is a larger state and able to transition to the next phase more quickly.

Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health said there is no set timeline for when Alabama will start vaccinating people who are 75 years old and up in 2021. She said right now, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reviewing data on the vaccine uptake.

When people in group 1B can get vaccinated, Landers said the county health departments will do those vaccinations on an appointment basis, like they are doing for the current group, to make sure no one has to wait long when they arrive to get theirs.

"Alabama expects to move into the population as expediently as our vaccine supply allows us to do. And once we have completed phase 1A to the extent that we possibly can, but keep in mind, it will be a soft transition," Landers explained.

She said soft transition means health care workers and people who are able to currently get vaccinated in phase 1A will still be able to get vaccinated once the transition to allow phase 1B groups happens. Right now, it's unclear when that transition will take place.