Lincoln County, Fayetteville City Schools closed on Monday due to illnesses

Schools across Lincoln County, Tennessee, will remain closed on Monday as their students and staff are recovering from the flu.

Both Lincoln County Schools and Fayetteville City Schools confirmed on Saturday that they will remain closed. They decided on Thursday to close their campuses for cleaning on Friday as well.

Fayetteville City Schools Superintendent Janine Wilson said FAST will also not be open.

East Lawrence County Elementary School in Alabama closed much of this past week due to "the number of flu cases and excessive absences."