Schools across Lincoln County, Tennessee, will remain closed on Monday as their students and staff are recovering from the flu.
Both Lincoln County Schools and Fayetteville City Schools confirmed on Saturday that they will remain closed. They decided on Thursday to close their campuses for cleaning on Friday as well.
Fayetteville City Schools Superintendent Janine Wilson said FAST will also not be open.
East Lawrence County Elementary School in Alabama closed much of this past week due to "the number of flu cases and excessive absences."
Related Content
- Lincoln County, Fayetteville City Schools closed on Monday due to illnesses
- Lincoln County, Fayetteville City, TN, public schools closed Friday due to illness outbreak
- Marshall County, Fayetteville City, Lincoln County schools closing Thursday, Friday for illness
- Lincoln Co. Schools closed Wednesday due to absentees, illnesses
- Marshall County schools closed Monday and Tuesday due to illnesses
- Some local school districts closing due to illness
- Scottsboro City Schools close due to flu
- Randolph School shuts down due to illness
- Auburn rebounds in Fayetteville
- School closings due to weather
Scroll for more content...