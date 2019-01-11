Lincoln Co. teen heads to first Rodeo finals

Sadie Wolaver is an 18-year-old girl from the Tennessee Valley, and she just happens to be one of the top barrel racers in the world.
Wolaver just finished her first season in the International Pro Rodeo Association. She currently ranks 6th in the World and she has a really good chance of being named Rookie of the Year.
Her motivation for racing? Her dad and grandfather. They both used to barrel race and that's what pulled her into the sport. This has been a dream of hers since she was four.
Now, she'll compete in the International Finals Rodeo next week, January 18-20, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
