Lincoln Co. rescue squad responds to two water rescues

Emergency Management Agency crews wrapped up two different water rescues in Lincoln County on Wednesday.
They happened off Mason Road, and Corders Crossroads. The EMA director said the roads were blocked off, but it appears people moved the signs out of the way.
The roads were still blocked off to drivers as of Wednesday night. Earlier crews were busy getting the vehicles out of the flooded water.
The EMA director told WAAY31 he wants drivers to use common sense and not to move any signs or cones.
