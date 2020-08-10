Lincoln. Co parents consider pulling kids from school after recent cases

With four positive coronavirus cases resulting in more 85 people in quarantine just a week into the academic year, Lincoln County Schools’ parents are concerned.

This weekend, the district announced that a teacher and student tested positive for coronavirus at both Flintville and South Lincoln schools.

All of the district’s schools were open for traditional learning on Monday.

“To know that my child was that close to being exposed, it’s very scary,” Amanda Williams, a district mother, said.

Williams, a single mother with two children attending Lincoln County Schools, said her youngest goes to the Flintville School.

Williams said she is satisfied with the way these cases were handled, but added she would have been in favor of the year starting completely online, even though she doesn’t have the ability to stay home with her kids.

She made a difficult decision Monday morning and sent both kids back to school, giving her fifth grader strict instructions to keep his mask on, keep his distance and not share anything.

Now, afraid of a continued spread, she said it wouldn’t take much for her to pull her kids out of school completely.

“This Friday or Saturday, if we have five or six more, that’s a dead ringer for me that my kids probably don’t need to be there, and that’s when we’ll have to take steps and figure something else out,” Williams said.

Another district parent told me that she enrolled her child in virtual learning for this exact reason -- saying this was bound to happen.