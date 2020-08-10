Lincoln Co. Schools preparing for potential switch to 'virtual setting'

More than 85 people are in quarantine after four positive coronavirus tests at schools in Lincoln County, Tennessee.

Lincoln County Schools reported a student and staff member tested positive at both Flintville and South Lincoln schools on Sunday.

Superintendent Bill Heath said that more than 60 of those students and a dozen staff members in quarantine are from Flintville.

The district is currently working with the plan it started the school year with last week. Heath said that they are now exploring making some changes.

“It’s time that we start making those preparations,” he said. “We’re beginning to prepare for a potential virtual setting for all of our students or for a hybrid setting.”

According to Heath, if anything is going to make the district change its plan, it’s quarantine numbers.

Two things could trigger a switch from traditional learning to virtual or hybrid -- one being cases in Lincoln County surpassing 174 total cases, which Heath said automatically means the schools schools must transition to hybrid learning. The other is if there is a high number of staff from one building in quarantine.

“That makes it almost impossible to operate that building,” Heath said. “That would be one of the things that would cause us to have to immediately jump to a different situation.”

The district isn’t ready to make any changes yet, but Heath noted that there is a plan to have a three-day buffer period -- to give people time to organize and plan -- in the event of a transition.