Lincoln Co. Schools closed Wednesday due to absentees, illnesses

Lincoln County Schools in Tennessee are closed Wednesday, January 30 due to absentees and illnesses, the district told WAAY 31 Tuesday afternoon.

The district's Superintendent Bill Heath said they started to see a spike in absences on Monday due to the flu and other illnesses, so they cancelled classes Tuesday because of this and the winter weather. Now, they've decided to do the same Wednesday strictly because of the illnesses.

Other districts in the Tennessee Valley have also been closed recently for illnesses. Albertville City Schools closed on Friday, January 25 and Monday, January 28 due to the flu epidemic. Marshall County Schools reported 532 absences and 77 checkouts in just one day.

Giles County Schools will be closed for the rest of the week because of widespread flu and strep.

WAAY 31 will continue to stay up to date with local school closures.