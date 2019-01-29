Lincoln County Schools in Tennessee are closed Wednesday, January 30 due to absentees and illnesses, the district told WAAY 31 Tuesday afternoon.
The district's Superintendent Bill Heath said they started to see a spike in absences on Monday due to the flu and other illnesses, so they cancelled classes Tuesday because of this and the winter weather. Now, they've decided to do the same Wednesday strictly because of the illnesses.
Other districts in the Tennessee Valley have also been closed recently for illnesses. Albertville City Schools closed on Friday, January 25 and Monday, January 28 due to the flu epidemic. Marshall County Schools reported 532 absences and 77 checkouts in just one day.
Giles County Schools will be closed for the rest of the week because of widespread flu and strep.
WAAY 31 will continue to stay up to date with local school closures.
Related Content
- Lincoln Co. Schools closed Wednesday due to absentees, illnesses
- Marshall County schools closed Monday and Tuesday due to illnesses
- Some local school districts closing due to illness
- Randolph School shuts down due to illness
- School closings due to weather
- Huntsville High School closed Wednesday due to power issues
- School closings and delays due to weather
- Marshall Co. schools closing due to flu
- Lincoln County school bus involved in crash
- Marshall County Schools closed until Tuesday due to flu