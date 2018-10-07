Limo in crash that killed 20 failed to stop

LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) State police say the limousine in an upstate New York crash that killed 20 people failed to stop at an intersection.
Authorities said at a news conference Sunday that the 2001 Ford Excursion limousine plowed into an unoccupied sport-utility vehicle in a parking lot across from the intersection. Two pedestrians there were also struck and died.
The other 18 victims in Saturday's crash were in the limousine. Authorities say all the occupants died.
The crash was in Schoharie, about 170 miles (270 kilometers) north of New York City.
