Limestone traffic stop nets 2 arrests, meth, Hydrocodone

Two people were arrested Tuesday after the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and patrol deputies conducted a traffic stop.

According to a post on the unit’s Facebook page, investigators located pills and a small amount of marijuana during one search. Yamashita Mitchell and Damion Gentry were arrested.

Upon arriving at the Limestone County Jail, the post says corrections officers found 31 grams of methamphetamine and 51 Hydrocodone pills on Mitchell.

Mitchell was charged with trafficking methamphetamine. Gentry was charged with possession of a controlled substance.